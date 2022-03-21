Watch CBS News

China walks fine line between Russia and the rest of the world on Ukraine war

China is toeing a fine line between Russia and the rest of the world. China has yet to condemn its ally for invading Ukraine nearly a month since Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor; however, officials in Beijing are vowing to help in the de-escalation process. Matthew Kroenig, director of the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, joined CBS News to discuss China's role in the growing crisis.
