For China's Uyghurs, "the genocide doesn't stop" for the Olympics China's hosting of this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing has drawn criticism and led to diplomatic boycotts over human rights abuses targeting Uyghur Muslim population. China denies the allegations, but the U.S. has called it a genocide. CBS News reporter Haley Ott spoke to Uyghur activist Zumretay Arkin about the situation and the world's response.