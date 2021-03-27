Live

Watch CBSN Live

China tries to cut smog ahead of world summit

The Chinese government has encouraged residents to leave Beijing and has created a six-day holiday in efforts to clear the road and skies for APEC. More than 140 heavy-polluting companies have been forced to temporarily close. Seth Doane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.