Live

Watch CBSN Live

China stocks rebound, but investors hit hard

Chinese police and regulators are cracking down on investors accused of driving down shares with "malicious" short selling. Seth Doane reports from Beijing where the Communist government is treating the turmoil as a major threat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.