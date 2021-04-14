Intel officials to Senate committee: China and Russia pose greatest threat to U.S. The Senate Intelligence Committee held a public hearing Wednesday to discuss the dangers facing the United States from around the globe. Officials said China and Russia present the most serious risk of undermining the nation. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the hearing and what officials said about how the U.S. troop drawdown in Afghanistan will impact terror threats.