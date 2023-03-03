China prepares for key leadership meetings in Beijing Amid escalating tensions with the U.S., Beijing is preparing for its annual "two sessions" meetings, which kick off this weekend. Both the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will hold their annual gatherings where legislation and personnel changes will be ratified. Amy Celico, a principal at Albright Stonebridge Group, a part of Dentons Global Advisors and co-lead in the firm's China practice, joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.