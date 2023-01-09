China opens borders amid surge in COVID cases

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Georgia special grand jury investigating 2020 election finishes its work
The concessions McCarthy made with conservatives to become speaker
Brazil vows swift justice after ex-leader's supporters storm government
Broken knife, blood found in missing mom's home; husband held on $500K bond
GOP Rep. George Santos faces FEC complaint in first full week in office
Man who killed 8 on NYC bike path "proud of his attack," prosecutor says
7,000 nurses at two of NYC's largest hospitals go on strike
Virginia teacher police say was shot by 6-year-old student identified
Noma, voted the world's best restaurant, is closing
3 insurance types to increase now
Feds charge former McDonald's CEO with misleading investors
Some single-use plastics will be banned in England
Harry says William told him to "pretend we don't know each other" in school
Police looking for missing mom after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Prince Harry "is doing some gaslighting himself," says author Tina Brown
Prince Harry talks about his physical altercation with Prince William
Prince Harry details his feelings about Camilla, the Queen Consort
Harry on royal family's reaction to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry describes how he found out about his mother's death
Prince Harry says he's used psychedelics to help cope with grief
Prince Harry says he refused to accept Diana's death for years
Highlights from Prince Harry's interview with 60 Minutes
Prince Harry and the death of Queen Elizabeth
IRS says it sent 12 million refunds for jobless aid glitch
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
China opens borders amid surge in COVID cases
China has opened its borders to travelers even as the country sees a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. Dake Kang, a China correspondent for the Associated Press, discusses transparency concerns surrounding the outbreak on CBS News.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On