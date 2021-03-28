Live

Watch CBSN Live

China is banning puns and wordplay

China has a reputation for its "big brother" behavior. But a new set of rules on certain kinds of speech might surprise you. CBS News correspondent Seth Doane joins "CBSN" from Beijing on how the government is looking to ban puns and wordplay.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.