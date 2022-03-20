Watch CBS News

China fighting worst COVID outbreak in 2 years

What's behind the spike in COVID cases in China, and what the government is trying to do to combat it? Ben Cowling, the head of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Hong Kong University, joins CBS News to discuss.
