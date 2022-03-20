Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
The strategy behind the economic sanctions against Russia
Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
Why are rents skyrocketing across the country?
Ukraine says Russia bombed art school sheltering 400 in city of Mariupol
Austin vows "significant reaction" if Russia uses chemical, biological weapons
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?
GOP backing an aggressive policy toward Ukraine, breaking with Trump
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 27
4 shot in downtown Austin during final weekend of SXSW festival
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
China fighting worst COVID outbreak in 2 years
What's behind the spike in COVID cases in China, and what the government is trying to do to combat it? Ben Cowling, the head of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Hong Kong University, joins CBS News to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On