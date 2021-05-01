Live

China cracking down on U.S. spies?

A new report suggests a violent crackdown by the Chinese government on spies working for the CIA. Gordon Chang, the author of "Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World" talks with Elaine Quiajano about this trend.
