Watch CBS News

Tensions high as China conducts military exercises near Taiwan

Tensions are high after China conducted precision missile strikes and other military exercises in the waters off Taiwan. This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a trip to the island nation earlier this week, telling reporters "America stands with Taiwan." China considers the island its own territory, and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary. Shelley Rigger, a political science professor at Davidson College, discusses what these military exercises could mean.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.