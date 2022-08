China begins military drills around Taiwan one day after House Speaker Pelosi's visit Chinese media is reporting Beijing is holding its largest-ever military drill off the coast of Taiwan. It's reportedly expected to run through Sunday and comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. CBS News' Debra Alfarone and David Begnaud spoke with Michael Swaine, director of the East Asia program at the Quincy Institute, about the implications this exercise presents.