U.S. and China work to "stabilize" fraught relationship Chinese officials are calling a recent diplomatic trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken "a new beginning" for the two countries' strained relationship. Blinken's meeting with President Xi Jinping Monday ended with the pair agreeing to work toward "stabilizing" ties. Arne Westad, professor of history and global affairs at Yale University, joins CBS News to examine the future of U.S.-China relations.