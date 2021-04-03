Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chile volcano has rare eruptions; more expected

The Cabulco volcano in southern Chile has erupted twice in the last 24 hours after being dormant for decades. And there may be more action on the way. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and David Begnaud discuss what geologists are monitoring.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.