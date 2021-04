Children in Washington sick with mysterious polio-like illness A cluster of polio-like illness in children is under investigation in Washington state. So far, two of nine suspected cases have been confirmed as a rare condition known as AFM. One child has died. While it's not contagious, the CDC says it's a serious illness with no known cause or cure. Mireya Villarreal speaks to a mother who describes how her son was exhibiting symptoms before he died.