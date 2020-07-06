Coronavirus Updates
Lives To Remember
Charlie Daniels Has Died
Supreme Court
Trump On Bubba Wallace
Dakota Access Pipeline
Bubonic Plague May Be In China
Trump targets Bubba Wallace, criticizes NASCAR Confederate flag ban
Atlanta mayor tests positive for coronavirus
Miami shuts down indoor dining and gyms as virus cases rise
Qualified immunity is at the forefront of the debate on policing
White woman faces charge after calling 911 on Black man in NYC
Supreme Court rules states can punish so-called "faithless electors"
ICE says foreign students can't take online-only fall classes
Judge orders shutdown of controversial Dakota Access pipeline
Doctors push for an end to racial discrimination in health care
Children among victims of Fourth of July weekend violence
Over the Fourth of July weekend, cities across the country saw widespread outbursts of violence. Dozens of people were shot, and at least five children died. Mark Strassmann reports.
