Children ages 5 to 11 close to gaining access to COVID vaccine The Food and Drug Administration says the "overall benefits" of the Pfizer vaccine designed for children between the ages of five and 11 "may outweigh the risks." Meanwhile, nearly 100 million more Americans are now eligible for booster shots. CBS News' Elise Preston reports. Then, Dr. Robert Frenck, director of vaccine research at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, joins CBSN to discuss the new developments.