Live

Watch CBSN Live

Child contracts plague on California camping trip

A child is recovering from California's first case of the plague in nearly a decade. Officials believe the disease may have been contracted on a camping trip in Yosemite National Park. Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil joins CBSN with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.