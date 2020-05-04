Child abuse may be underreported during coronavirus lockdowns, welfare workers say Many experts predicted at the start of the pandemic that widespread self-isolation would lead to more cases of child abuse. Now, they believe cases are being underreported. Calls to child abuse hotlines have gone down since stay-at-home orders took effect, by around 50% in some states. Jericka Duncan shares the video diaries from child welfare workers around the country who spoke about how the outbreak is putting kids and workers at risk.