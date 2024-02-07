Watch CBS News

Previewing the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off Sunday for Super Bowl LVIII. CBS Sports NFL Today host James Brown looks into what makes each team a strong contender for this year's Lombardi Trophy.
