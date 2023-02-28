Watch CBS News

Chicago voters go to the polls in mayor's race

Voters in Chicago are going to the polls in the mayor's race, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot facing eight rivals. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the top two contenders will go to a runoff in April. CBS Chicago's Mugo Odigwe reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.