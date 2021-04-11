Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chicago protests disrupt holiday shopping

Hundreds of people have taken to Chicago's most prestigious downtown shopping district on Black Friday to protest the shooting death of a black teenager by a white police officer. WBBM's Nancy Harty joined CBSN with the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.