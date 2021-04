Chicago protesters plan to disrupt Black Friday shopping Activists in Chicago say they will march to disrupt Black Friday shopping. Their protests follow the release of a graphic video showing a white police officer shooting a black teenager to death. Officer Jason Van Dyke has been charged with first degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. CBS Chicago’s WBBM reporter Mike Puccinelli reports from along the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district.