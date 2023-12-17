Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee says the economy must be viewed "in a totality" Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, tells "Face the Nation" that it's "too early to declare victory" in avoiding a recession, although he said it is looking like "it's going to end up being a very substantial reduction in inflation without a big increase in the unemployment rate." But despite the positive outlook for 2024, he warned that the economy must be viewed "in a totality."