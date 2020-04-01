Chicago doctor on why pandemic "scares" him "I deal with gunshots every day and trauma and crazy stuff and this is the only thing that scares me," said emergency room doctor, Dr. Scott Samlan. He and his colleagues at Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's west side have been on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic with the limited supplies they have, even being forced to make their own masks to make up for the supply shortage. He speaks to David Begnaud about the struggles he and his fellow colleagues are facing as the crisis deepens.