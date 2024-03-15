Watch CBS News

Chicago dealing with measles outbreak

Chicago is the latest city to be hit with a measles outbreak. There are 12 confirmed cases so far, including 10 connected to the city's largest migrant center. Sabrina Franza reports on the city's efforts to stop the spread.
