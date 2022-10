Cherelle Griner on wife Brittney’s prison sentence: "It feels to me as if she's a hostage" Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Griner's sentencing. She says she feels like her wife is a "hostage."