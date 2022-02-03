CBS News App
U.S.: Russian plot would use fake video as pretense to invade Ukraine
ISIS leader blows himself up during U.S. special ops raid in Syria
Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead and 8 injured, local official says
Over 275,000 people without power amid massive winter storm
Couple files lawsuit after DNA test reveals sperm mix-up
Republicans take aim at Biden's Federal Reserve nominees at tense hearing
Kansas woman described as ISIS battalion leader jailed before trial
Amazon hikes annual price of Prime membership
Dutch to dismantle 1920s bridge to fit Jeff Bezos' yacht
Chemo care boxes offer comfort to cancer patients
A woman who has gone through 35 rounds of chemo for colon cancer is helping other cancer patients by giving them care packages with products that can make their treatments more bearable. Mark Strassmann shares more.
