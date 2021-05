Chef Yotam Ottolenghi talks new dessert cookbook "Sweet" Internationally-renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi has made a name for himself by creating recipes influenced by his Israeli heritage. He's the owner of several delis bearing his name and London's high-end restaurant, Nopi. His award-winning cookbooks have sold more than 3.7 million copies worldwide. Ottolenghi joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his first dessert cookbook "Sweet" and why anyone can be a baker.