Chef Warda Bougettaya brings eclectically curated pastries from around the world to Detroit Pastry chef Warda Bouguettaya's journey from her native Algeria to Michigan and beyond is reflected in her bakery, Warda Patisserie. In 2022, Warda was named one of Food and Wine's best new chefs and outstanding pastry chef at the James Beard Awards, becoming the first Detroit chef to earn the honor in nearly 30 years. Dana Jacobson has more.