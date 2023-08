Chef Rob Rubba proves going sustainable and vegetarian can be successful Oyster Oyster, a vegetarian restaurant in Washington, D.C., is setting an example for sustainability by creatively repurposing every part of its ingredients. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe shows us how chef Rob Rubba's commitment to reducing food waste and serving innovative dishes earned him the prestigious James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef, and a Michelin star for his restaurant.