Chef Peter Opare brings a taste of West Africa to Washington, D.C. Dana Jacobson visits a restaurant that hit its stride by bringing a taste of West Africa to the U.S. capital. Open Crumb is an unassuming, takeout-focused storefront where co-owner and head chef Peter Opare is preserving his family's legacy and culinary business. He talks about how he got his start and "grew up in culinary school" thanks to his parents.