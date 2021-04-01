Chef Michael Cimarusti brings his specialty seafood to "The Dish" Chef Michael Cimarusti's commitment to fine cooking with sustainable fish has earned him the title "Seafood King of Los Angeles." But, he actually got his culinary sea legs on the east coast, including three years in the kitchen at New York's famed "Le Cirque." He's now executive chef and owner of the award-winning restaurant "Providence." Michael Cimarusti joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to tell us more about his unique style of cooking.