Chef Michael Anthony brings his fresh culinary skills to "The Dish" Chef Michael Anthony has won many awards, including “Best Chef New York City” from the James Beard foundation in 2012. Now, after nearly 10 years at Gramercy Tavern as executive chef, Anthony has a new kitchen to run. He’ll be the executive chef and director of the soon to be launched “Untitled,” in the new Whitney Museum of American Art in downtown Manhattan. Michael Anthony joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” for The Dish.