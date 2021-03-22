Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chef Matt Lambert’s Ora King Salmon on THE Dish

Chef Matt Lambert’s Manhattan restaurant, The Musket Room, showcases his modern New Zealand cooking and earned him a coveted Michelin Star just four months after opening. Lambert shares his ultimate dish on “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”
