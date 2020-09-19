Chef Justin Anthony brings a taste of South Africa to Atlanta Atlanta restauranteur Justin Anthony was not a trained chef, but always thought the food from his native South Africa might be a hit in the U.S. He was proven right, expanding to four eateries in the city before the pandemic hit and turned his attention to something else -- feeding his community and the health care workers on the front lines. Just before the pandemic, Dana Jacobson sat down with Anthony to enjoy a culinary tour of his homeland.