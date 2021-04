Chef Julian Medina brings Latin cuisine to The Dish Medina was born and raised in Mexico City and was drawn to cooking for a young age. While his family and culinary training had deep roots in Mexico, a chance meeting changed his life. Medina moved his award-winning cooking skills to New York City and is now one of the world’s leading authorities on Latin cuisine with eight restaurants of his own. He joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” for The Dish.