Chef Jerome Grant celebrates diversity through cuisine at Jackie Chef Jerome Grant's extraordinary life and cooking is being highlighted on the "CBS This Morning: Saturday" series The Dish. Four years ago, Grant became the head chef at the newly-opened African American Museum in Washington, D.C. Before that, he ran the restaurant at the American Indian Museum. Now, the chef has branched out again, at the most challenging time possible. Jeff Glor paid Grant a visit at Jackie, located in the navy yard of the nation's capital.