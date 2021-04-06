Live

Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel brings French cuisine to the Dish

Master French Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel ended up in Cincinnati on a bit of a lark. After years of success in New York City, he was approached by friend and fellow chef Daniel Boulud about an opportunity to work for a Mobile five star restaurant in Cincinnati. What started as a five year plan, turned into more than two decades of transforming fine dining in the Queen City. De Cavel joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to tell us about his restaurants featuring his contemporary take on traditional French cuisine.
