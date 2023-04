Chef Guram Baghdoshvili from Georgia, the small country with a big history of food and wine Guram Baghdoshvili is the prodigal son who after 20 years mastering international haute cuisine, realized there was one country he'd overlooked: his own. Baghdoshvili has returned to his native country, Georgia, where he sat down with Chris Livesay to discuss spreading the word, and flavors of over 8,000 years of tradition in food and wine.