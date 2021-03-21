Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chef Eli Kulp on the Philadelphia dining scene

Chef Eli Kulp’s Philadelphia restaurants Fork and High Street on Market are two of the reasons Philly’s dining scene is considered one of the best in the country. Kulp shares his thoughts on the city’s up and coming dining establishments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.