Chauvin sentenced to 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. Chauvin pleaded guilty last year to the federal charges after admitting he used excessive force as he knelt on Floyd's neck. Joe Tamburino, a criminal defense attorney at Caplan and Tamburino Law Firm, joins CBS News' Jamie Yuccas to discuss the sentencing.