Chasten Buttigieg opens up about life on campaign trail and his memoir Growing up gay in the Midwest and life on the campaign trail are some of the topics Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, covers in his book. "I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir," published by ViacomCBS' Simon and Schuster, is out in paperback with a new preface at the beginning of Pride Month. Chasten Buttigieg spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the book.