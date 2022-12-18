Watch CBS News

Chasing Catherine Shelton (Part 1)

A journalist finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with a skilled former attorney dogged by mayhem and suspicions of murder. Why do bad things happen to the men in Catherine Shelton’s life? "48 Hours" contributor Jenna Jackson reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.