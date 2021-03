JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo face customer anger over stimulus checks The IRS is now starting to distribute the third round of stimulus checks, worth up to $1,400 per eligible adult and child. But the timing of getting a check may depend partly on a bank's policies, with some customers of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo expressing frustration after the banks said the coronavirus relief payments won't be available until March 17. CBS Los Angeles reports.