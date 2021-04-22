Charlotte protests continue after release of fatal police shooting video The National Guard and extra state troopers will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina until at least Sunday, as protests continue over the shooting death of a black man by a black police officer. Earlier Friday, Keith Lamont Scott's family released a video taken by his wife of the shooting. Police recovered a gun, but witnesses say they didn't see one. CBS News has not been able to independently authenticate the video. Errol Barnett reports from Charlotte.