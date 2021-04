Charlie Rose's take on "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" Almost 200 years ago, New Yorker Clement Clarke Moore wrote what he deemed to be a silly Christmas poem for his children. The story was later published and soon became a classic. What many people do not know is that today’s conception of Santa Claus being a jolly, plump fellow who climbs down chimneys to deliver toys originates from his poem. Watch as Charlie Rose reads his rendition of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."