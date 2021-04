Charlie Rose talks about visiting Cuba with Diplo World famous DJ Diplo made history over the weekend when he performed with Major Lazer in front of an estimated 400,000 fans in Havana, Cuba – the first performance by a major U.S. pop act since tensions between the two nations have eased. CBS News' Charlie Rose went to Cuba to see Diplo and discuss this historic opportunity. Rose joined CBSN to reflect on that experience.