Live

Watch CBSN Live

Charlie Rose awarded 2015 Cronkite award

"CBS This Morning" anchor Charlie Rose was awarded the 2015 Walter Cronkite award for excellence in journalism from The Cronkite School at Arizona State University. Charlie will accept the award in October.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.