Charlie Hebdo issue sells out in Paris

While some see the latest Charlie Hebdo publication as an insult, others are lining up to get their hands on a copy. Only hours after it hit the newsstands, Wednesday's print run, 3 million copies, sold out. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
